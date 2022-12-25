You might also like

You might also like

Christmas Day was just not a day to celebrate with family and exchange gifts, it was also a day for Jackson State’s football team to receive, too.

The Tigers added yet another defensive back from the transfer portal to their already loaded secondary in Joshua Short.

Playing for the defending SWAC West division champion Southern Jaguars, Short spent just one season in Baton Rouge after transferring from Mississippi State.

He got limited playing time in his lone season with the Jaguars, finishing the season recording 15 total tackles.

In addition to Short, Jackson State also added a pair of 2023 high school recruits to their offense, including three-star wide receiver Isaiah Spencer and quarterback Preston Hatter.

Spencer was a highly sought-after recruit receiving offers from Georgia Tech, James Madison, Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Southern Miss, and Arkansas State among others.

As a junior at Madison Central High School, the three-star receiver helped lead his team to a state championship, catching 47 passes for 1,018 yards and 12 touchdowns during the season.

Hatter also had a decorated high school career playing for Spring Westfield High School where he was named the District 14-6A MVP.

The star quarterback stuffed the stat sheet throwing for 2,840 yards and passing for 43 touchdowns. He also rushed 707 yards and scored 11 touchdowns.