Norfolk State cornerback Brandon Savage will be locking up opposing receivers somewhere else next season.

The All-MEAC performer announced on social media Monday that he was entering the transfer portal.

Forever thankful Spartan Nation ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aZxuE8R920 — Brandon Savage🎸 (@_B1GG1E) November 28, 2022

In his 39 games as a Spartan, the Baltimore, Maryland product recorded 122 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 6 interceptions and 19 passes defended.

Savage was also named to the All-MEAC preseason defensive teams in 2020, 2021, and 2022.