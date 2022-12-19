Yet another top player from the SWAC could be on his way out as Southern quarterback Besean McCray has announced he is entering the transfer portal.

In his first season with the Jaguars coming from Hinds Community College, McCray staked his claim to being the top dual-threat quarterback in HBCU football.

The redshirt sophomore led his team in passing and rushing on his way to leading Southern to their first SWAC West division title since 2019. For the season, McCray threw for 1,619 yards, 13 TDs and 9 interceptions.

The JUCO transfer had several defining performances for the Jaguars this season including a four-touchdown performance against UAPB as well as throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for two touchdowns against Prairie View A&M.

In the SWAC championship game, McCray was benched after what was a disappointing start to the contest. He completed just one of two pass attempts for -3 yards throwing an interception and losing a fumble.

He was replaced by Glendon McDaniel who went on to account for all three of Southern’s touchdowns in the game although the team ended up losing 43-24.