During his three-year tenure at Jackson State, Deion Sanders has been a quote machine during press conferences and television interviews. Here are 14 memorable (and we know they’re more) statements and quips from Coach Prime.

Sanders on the Bethune-Cookman-Jackson State game being played at TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida instead of Daytona Beach:

“I’m trying to help uplift the SWAC. I’m trying to make sure the SWAC … when we show up somewhere we show out and it’s packed. Why are we playing in a darn NFL stadium and they (BCU) average how many per game? You’re depending on our fans to come pack it? We’re not doing that.”

Sanders on providing Alabama A&M coach Connell Maynor a small autographed scooter after Jackson State beat the Bulldogs 61-15 in 2021:

“With love. I apologize for giving him what he asked for!!! I’m from FLORIDA y’all know how we get down.”

Sanders in response to Jackson State being scheduled as Alabama State’s homecoming opponent:

“We’re one of the greatest shows on Earth. We’re like The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus but the Black version.”

Sanders on HBCU football teams playing against Power Five schools:

“It helps the budget but it kills the morale. How can getting your butt kicked — I mean really kicked — help you as a team? All money ain’t good money. All money ain’t good money.”

Sanders suggests Sheduer Sanders, his son and Jackson State quarterback, should be mentioned among college football’s best players:

“Our quarterback should be mentioned in the Heisman race. I want you (the media) to push those pens and push those computers and do what you can because when you put his numbers up against those guys in the Power 5, he’s doing as much or more than they are doing.

Sanders on the lack of HBCU football prospects being taken in the NFL Draft:

“I witnessed a multitude of kids we played against that were more than qualified to be drafted,” Sanders wrote on Instagram. “My prayers are that this won’t EVER happen again.”

Sanders in response to Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. intimating he’s not authentically SWAC:

Sanders on NFL teams not sending scouts to watch HBCU players workout:

“The Dolphins, the Broncos, the Texans, the Bills, the Buccaneers, the Ravens, the Panthers, the Browns, the Vikings, and the Eagles, where art thou?”

Sanders explains what influenced him to coach at Jackson State:

“With what we’re doing in the country— social injustices, so many things about trying to reach and strive for equality — this is the best possible scenario and situation I could ever find myself in,” Sanders told Sports Illustrated. “It’s a task to me — level the playing field.”

Sanders on why he ended up at Jackson State instead of somewhere else:

“A lot of people are going to say ‘why?’ Honestly, man, I’ve been offered pro jobs, just so people know, said Sanders. “I could be an assistant at any college or a head coach at any college, but at such a time as this, God called me to Jackson State and me to these men.”

Sanders on the FCS playoffs:

“What playoffs? We want to go to the Celebration Bowl,” said Sanders. “Are they paying for the playoffs? Do they pay for the playoffs?”

Sanders tells 60 Minutes that he desires more private investment to uplift HBCU football programs:

“And I’m hopin’ a political figure or someone, some billionaire out there sayin’, you know, what? I’m gonna bet on Prime, man. Let me go help that program because I just wanna see what it would be like if he had the resources these other schools would have.”

Sanders expresses disappointment in Grambling State fan attendance during a game at Jackson State:

“The Jackson turnout was phenomenal. The Grambling turnout was pathetic. We always talking ‘we got y’all and we’re for the culture. Where they at? Then when we get up by two touchdowns, they running for the cars. That’s what I mean by this traditional mess. Tradition? Tradition? What tradition? When a team gets up on you leave? When we got up on (Florida A&M) the band left. That’s not tradition. That’s front-runners. That’s what’s got to change.”

Sanders on whether he would like to remain Jackson State coach amid reports that he had been offered the Colorado head coaching job: