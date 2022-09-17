Jackson State’s dominant second-half performance in its 66-24 win over Grambling State on Saturday afternoon didn’t make much for a competitive game.

After JSU reeled off 31 unanswered points in the third and fourth quarters to break open what was a 21-17 game at halftime, the crowd at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium was noticeably thin to the chagrin of head coach Deion Sanders.

When asked what he thought of the turnout for the team’s first home game since the city’s water crisis that impacted more than 150,000 residents, Sanders expressed appreciation for JSU fans and disappointment for Grambling supporters.

“The Jackson turnout was phenomenal,” Sanders said. “The Grambling turn out was pathetic.”

“We always talking ‘we got y’all and we’re for the culture. Where they at?” Sanders asked. “Then when we get up by two touchdowns, they running for the cars. That’s what I mean by this traditional mess. Tradition? Tradition? What tradition? When a team gets up on you leave? When we got up on (Florida A&M) the band left. That’s not tradition. That’s front-runners. That’s what’s got to change.”

Also not seen in the stands late in Saturday’s game was the Grambling State band. The school released a statement indicating the group left the stadium “for the health and safety of several members.”

The 5th quarter is a treasured moment for @gsuworldfamed, however, concerns for the health and safety of several members prompted a decision by university administration to not continue with the performance. Your understanding is appreciated as we focus on their wellbeing. pic.twitter.com/jTgZB6CgWi — Grambling State Univ (@Grambling1901) September 17, 2022

Grambling fans who attended the game explained on social media that they left early because of the heat and lack of water and other beverages in the stadium.

1. You ran out of water for us, causing our fans and band members to pass out

2. You didn’t sell any tickets to us, so make it make sense…. — Maia💕 (@maiachanel__) September 18, 2022

There was not enough water/shade for people. I stood by and watched elderly and young faint and suffer from heat exhaustion. I waited in line for two hours only to find out there was no water nor Gatorade left. We weren’t pathetic, we were prioritizing our health #GramFam https://t.co/KJM8M51DyZ — Andréanna Wright (@A_Wright31) September 18, 2022

I was one of the fans who did “show up” for the game. When my Sissy became Ill due to the extreme heat I was actually glad to leave because I was feeling sick myself. There was NO water and no cold beverages for JSU fans either. Unacceptable on all levels. — Linda Beckwith (@LindaBe50418230) September 18, 2022

Official attendance figures were not available.