Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons was named the American Football Coaches Association Region 3 Coach of the Year.

🚨 𝗔𝗙𝗖𝗔 𝗥𝗘𝗚𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝟯 𝗖𝗢𝗔𝗖𝗛 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗬𝗘𝗔𝗥! 🚨@HCWillieSimmons has been named @WeAreAFCA FCS Region 3 Coach of the Year. Simmons joins Jake Gaither and Rudy Hubbard as the only @FAMU_FB coaches to earn the honors. #FAMU | #Rattlers | #LeaveNoDoubt pic.twitter.com/AORoFlRVOU — Florida A&M Football 🏈 (@FAMU_FB) December 6, 2022

“I am extremely humbled to be named FCS Region 3 Coach of the Year!”, Simmons said. “This award is attributed to the hard work and dedication put forth by my coaching staff, support staff, and the best group of young men anyone could ask for to coach. It feels great to be recognized by my peers for what we’ve accomplished here.”

Simmons has compiled a 33-12 record in his five seasons at FAMU including three

consecutive 9-win seasons, and an FCS playoff berth in 2021.

The Rattlers ended the season ranked no. 20 in the AFCA Coaches Poll but were on the outside looking in on the 2022 FCS playoffs.

Simmons is the third Florida A&M head coach to receive the honor, joining Jake Gaither, who won the award in 1960, 1961 and 1963, as well as Rudy Hubbard in 1977.