If Deion Sanders had his way, the next Heisman Trophy candidate would be someone familiar to him.

The Jackson State head coach on Monday suggested Shedeur Sanders, his own son, should garner consideration for his stellar season so far.

“Our quarterback should be mentioned in the Heisman race,” said Sanders Monday. “I want you (the media) to push those pens and push those computers and do what you can because when you put his numbers up against those guys in the Power 5, he’s doing as much or more than they are doing.

“Forget that he’s my son and his last name is Sanders. Any other man doing what he’s doing and accomplishing what he’s accomplishing this far early on deserves this recognition.”

Through four games, Sanders has thrown for 1,381 yards, 14 touchdowns, and just 1 interception to go along with a 170.4 quarterback rating.

Deion Sanders, addressing assembled media during the SWAC weekly coaches teleconference, said the genesis of his stance was fueled after observing that Shedeur Sanders was not mentioned publicly as a contender for the award among high-profile FBS players.

Among the national favorites for the Heisman currently are Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Georgia QB Stetson Bennett, and Ohio State signal-caller C.J. Stroud. Other contenders include Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim and Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker.

No HBCU football player has ever won the honor given to the best Division I college football. Former Alcorn State quarterback Steve McNair in 1994 was the last Black college player to be named a finalist after throwing for 5,377 yards and accounting for 56 total touchdowns as a senior.

Though few FCS players — regardless of how good they might be in a given season are ever seriously considered for the award — Sanders was adamant that Shedeur Sanders was deserving because of his talent and realistic NFL prospects despite being a non-FBS player.

“That’s not true,” Sanders said in response to the sentiment that an FCS player couldn’t be considered for the Heisman. “When you look at a player and look at his skill set, it don’t take you long to understand that this kid could play at any level. Shedeur could have went anywhere he wanted to go. Assess it by that nature. We gotta stop that foolishness and start really giving players what they are due.“

Sanders suggested that Shedeur Sanders should be a Heisman candidate if he’s good enough currently to be an NFL draft pick.

“You can’t tell me he can play in the NFL, but he’s not good enough to be in the Heisman running,” he said. “That’s a lie.”