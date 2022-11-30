Albany State head football coach Gabe Giardina will be stepping away from the team to become the new head coach for Charleston Southern.

“Coach G. has been an outstanding leader of our football program. We appreciate all he has done to build on the great tradition of ASU Football and the relationships he developed with our student-athletes and alumni”, said Albany State athletic director Tony Duckworth in a statement. “We are grateful for his tenure at ASU and support Coach Gabe as he moves into his new position.”

Giardina had been with Albany State since 2017, leading the team to a 37-17 overall record and a 26-5 record in the SIAC. He led the team to three SIAC championship berths, including a win in 2021 that secured the program’s first conference title in eight years.

Coach Giardina returns to Charleston Southern where he was an offensive coordinator from 2013-2016. He helped lead the team to back-to-back Big South titles and FCS playoff appearances in 2015 and 2016.

This past season, Charleston Southern finished with a 2-8 overall record going 2-3 against the Big South, its worst record in more than a decade.

Albany State announced that former Golden Rams player and assistant coach Anthony Kelly will take over as interim head coach.