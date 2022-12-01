When: Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, 6 p.m. EST

Where: R.W. Harrison HPER Complex, Itta Bena, Mississippi

How to watch: ESPN+

How to listen: G-line radio

In the final game of the PAC-12/SWAC Legacy Series, the Mississippi Valley State women’s basketball team will host Utah Thursday in a matchup featuring two completely different teams.

The Utes are ranked No. 16 in the AP women’s basketball rankings and are currently fourth in the PAC-12 at 6-0. The Devilletes are 1-5 and are currently on a two-game losing streak.

Utah went 2-0 in the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship against two SEC teams on Nov. 21 and 23, respectively. Meanwhile, Mississippi Valley State initially won convincingly on Nov. 22 over Nicholls State in the Jessie Harris Education Day game but went on to go 0-2 in the Lady Eagle Thanksgiving Classic, with their last loss ironically being to Nicholls, the team that they had beaten four days prior.



Devilettes players to watch:

Zakiya Mahoney (#5, Guard): Mahoney is averaging 11.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and two steals per game. Even though she is not shooting well at just 30.1%, her defense will be needed for MVSU to secure a win.

Zaria Harleaux (#11, Forward): Harleaux is averaging 9.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, one assist, and one steal per game. Like with Mahoney, rebounding will be crucial, and her ability to pull them down at the right time will be important.

How PAC-12/SWAC has fared so far: