MEAC Week 9 continued a consistent stretch of inconsistent outcomes across the conference.

Up for Howard, down for Delaware State, for instance. The presumed favorites coming into the 2021 season — NC Central, SC State and Norfolk State — have hit bumps in the road.

And after a wild Saturday where Morgan State knocked off the defending HBCU national champions, clarity is fleeting in the MEAC with just a few precious weeks left in the regular season.

Here is our latest prediction of every MEAC team’s final record.

Howard: 3-8

The Bison are off to a 2-0 start to lead the MEAC, but its next three games are against NC Central, SC State and Morgan State to finish the regular season. Howard likely won’t survive its toughest stretch of the year.

NC Central: 9-2

After losing to SC State two weeks ago, the Eagles are right back in the MEAC hunt after a win in the final minute at Delaware State. NC Central has three games left against opponents with a combined record of 6-18.

SC State: 6-5

The Bulldogs took a huge step back with a 27-point loss at Morgan State. The reigning champions, however, only play one game against a team with a .500 or better (Delaware State) to conclude the season. While SC State hasn’t played its best football, they could still win the conference by running the table and with some help.

Delaware State: 4-7

The Hornets’ championship hopes have taken a major hit after dropping its last two. Dates with SC State, Morgan State and HBCU tourists Campbell won’t improve their chances to reach the top of the standings.

Morgan State: 4-7

After toppling SC State, anything is possible, right? The Bears have a non-conference game at Stony Brook before taking on Delaware State and Howard. A 2-1 or 1-2 finish wouldn’t be surprising.

Norfolk State: 1-10

If starting the season 1-7 wasn’t enough, the Spartans face the gauntlet of NC A&T, NC Central and SC State to wrap up a year that appears will end without a win.