You might also like

You might also like

Eric Moore, the founder of The Onnidan Group, has passed away.

Moore originally formed The Onnidan Group in 1986 as a source of sports information for Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Since then, Onnidan has expanded into providing statistical services, information brokering, personal computer operations consulting, custom application development and website administration for HBCUs, non-HBCUs, conferences, and personalities.

Eric Moore started his career at Fayetteville State University in 1984. While there, he led the first phase of updating technology and communications needs. His work culminated in his induction into the 2019 John B. McLendon CIAA Hall of Fame.

Moore continued to serve as a resource, guide and mentor to many communication professionals across the sporting world. Moore provided direction and ideas surrounding statistics and best practices for communication. He deeply impacted his colleagues and supporters.

Moore served since 2001 as an industry leader and the Executive Director of the Black College Sports Information Directors’ Association.

Eric Moore was loved and respected. His presence will be missed, but always be remembered fondly.

Courtesy: Onnidan