Labor Day weekend was filled with college football on television and HBCUs were a big part of it.

And despite Jackson State blowing out Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic on Sunday, the ratings did not suffer.

The Tigers’ 59-3 win over the Rattlers in the late afternoon window drew an average of 958,000 viewers on ESPN 2, according to ShowBuzzDaily. The rating was up from 700,000 viewers who tuned in last season.

It was the second-most watched game of the day only behind Florida State-LSU, on ABC, which drew 7.5 million viewers.

The Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic which showcased Central State-Winston-Salem State on NFL Network drew 200,000 viewers, down from 315,000 viewers a year ago when Grambling State and Tennessee State appeared in the game.

Figures for Sunday’s Fort Valley State -Tuskegee matchup on ESPNU were not immediately available.