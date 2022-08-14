The Philadelphia Eagles have announced that former Central State defensive end Hugh Douglas will be inducted into the franchise’s Hall of Fame.

He along with fellow Eagles defensive end Trent Cole are now the 48th and 49th inductees into the Eagles Hall of Fame.

In his time at Central State, Douglas was named to the NAIA All-American team twice. As a sophomore, he helped lead his team to an NAIA National Championship — the team’s second in three years. Douglas was later inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2019.

The former Marauder entered the NFL in the 1995 draft where he was selected 15th overall by the New York Jets, the highest drafted player in Central State history. Douglas was one of three HBCU players selected in the first round of the 1995 draft (Steve McNair and Tyrone Poole).

Douglas’ NFL career got off to a hot start winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. He spent three years in New York before he was traded to the Eagles in 1998.

He played a prominent role on a loaded defensive group that also featured All-Pro talent such as Brian Dawkins, Jeremiah Trotter and Troy Vincent.

Douglas ended up playing six total seasons in Philadelphia where he led the league in tackles for loss twice, was selected to three Pro Bowls, a first-team All-Pro in 2000 and a second-team All-Pro in 2002.

Douglas played 138 career games in the NFL. He finished with 358 total tackles (292 solo), 80.0 sacks, and 13 forced fumbles.