Months after announcing that it was launching a gymnastic program, Fisk University held its first-ever practice.

Recently a video of the practice went viral online when a member of the team posted a clip of her teammates going through individual gymnastic drills.

The video found on the Fisk Instagram page has received more than 2,000 likes. On TikTok, the video has been viewed 700,000 times and garnered 200,000 likes.

In February, Fisk announced it was establishing the team.

“Woman’s gymnastics exemplifies the values of Fisk University: determination, excellence, and a commitment to a more just and equitable future,” the university stated in an Instagram post. “These values have consistently been at the forefront of women’s gymnastics and Fisk could not be more excited to welcome these remarkable student-athletes to the campus starting this coming fall.”

Shortly thereafter, Fisk hired Corrine Tarver as head coach and athletic director. The program then received a commitment from five-star 16-year-old gymnast Morgan Price in May.

The gymnastics team will participate in five events this fall.