Former Howard Bison recruit Makur Maker is on his way to the NBA after he has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Washington Wizards.

Maker is expected to participate in the Wizards’ training camp before going on to play for the team’s G-League affiliate the Capital City Go-Go, per Ava Wallace of the Washington Post.

The 21-year-old’s deal with the Wizards is under an Exhibit 10 provision, which in most cases is non-guaranteed. It is essentially a “prove it” deal that in a best-case scenario could see him make the Wizards team roster or worst case he is cut.

Coming out of Hillcrest Prep High School in Arizona, Maker was ranked a five-star recruit in the class of 2020. His commitment to Howard made him the highest-ranked player to ever commit to an HBCU.

He ended up just playing two games with the Bison in a season hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic and a groin injury. In those games, he averaged 11.5 points and six rebounds.

The five-star recruit decided to enter the professional ranks signing with the National Basketball League playing for the Sydney Kings.

Maker played 16 games with Sydney in 2021 scoring 7.8 points and six rebounds per game on a team that won the NBL championship.

The former Bison made a huge impact for his team off the bench in the championship-clinching game posting 10 points, four rebounds, and two blocks in just 12 minutes.

Maker recently played in the NBA Summer League with the Chicago Bulls averaging 7.2 points and 3.4 rebounds in five games.

If Maker were to make it to the Wizards 15-man roster, he would join former Tennessee State forward Robert Covington as the only former HBCU players on an active NBA roster.