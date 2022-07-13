Former Howard 5-star recruit Makur Maker had gotten off to a slow start during his first foray into the pro ranks at NBA Summer League.

Through the first two games with the Chicago Bulls, Maker averaged just four points over 21 minutes of action.

But on Tuesday, Maker — playing extended minutes — showed why he was once regarded as a Top 75 NBA prospect before committing to Howard in 2020, scoring 10 points and hauling down six rebounds in 18 minutes against the Toronto Raptors.

Here are some highlights of Maker in action.

Maker with a rim running dunk.

While it remains to be seen whether Maker will be with Chicago beyond Summer League, at least for one night, Maker held his own.