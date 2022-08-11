“Howard University and Jordan Brand share a legacy of excellence and deep commitment to the Black Community. As a HBCU graduate, I understand the educational impact an institution like Howard University has. We are proud to partner with Howard University and see the growth in Black talent on the field and well beyond it,” said Craig Williams, Jordan Brand President.

Said Howard President Wayne A.I. Frederick about the partnership: “We have always been proud of our legacy at Howard University, but we are audacious enough to believe our future could be brighter than our past. Partnering with Jordan Brand is another signal of our ambitions as a university to become an even brighter beacon for Black Excellence.”

Grounding an exciting future for the Howard University athletic program, the first Jumpman uniforms for the Howard athletes will be revealed on Aug. 27.

“This partnership amplifies the culture of champions we are building at Howard,” says Kery Davis, athletic director at Howard. “After winning multiple MEAC Championships last year we are poised to continue with Jordan Brand by our side.”