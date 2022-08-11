Jordan Brand announced that it has agreed to a two-decade partnership with Howard.
The partnership aims to “elevate Howard University’s athletic department, unlock new opportunities for recruitment and inspire a new generation to dream of excellence,” according to a news release.
“Together, Jordan Brand and Howard University aim to amplify the influence of HBCUs on collegiate sport and continued impact on culture globally,” the release said.
In addition to the partnership with Howard, Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand will invest $100 million in the Black community to help advance the work of organizations fighting to create systemic change.
“Howard University and Jordan Brand share a legacy of excellence and deep commitment to the Black Community. As a HBCU graduate, I understand the educational impact an institution like Howard University has. We are proud to partner with Howard University and see the growth in Black talent on the field and well beyond it,” said Craig Williams, Jordan Brand President.
Said Howard President Wayne A.I. Frederick about the partnership: “We have always been proud of our legacy at Howard University, but we are audacious enough to believe our future could be brighter than our past. Partnering with Jordan Brand is another signal of our ambitions as a university to become an even brighter beacon for Black Excellence.”
Grounding an exciting future for the Howard University athletic program, the first Jumpman uniforms for the Howard athletes will be revealed on Aug. 27.
“This partnership amplifies the culture of champions we are building at Howard,” says Kery Davis, athletic director at Howard. “After winning multiple MEAC Championships last year we are poised to continue with Jordan Brand by our side.”