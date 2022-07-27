North Carolina A&T hopes to live up to the Big South preseason expectations and win the Big South championship before leaving next season to the Colonial Athletic Conference.

The Aggies were selected to win the league by voters during Big South football media day in Charlotte on Tuesday.

North Carolina A&T, though, will try to rebound from a 5-6 season that was called by head coach Sam Washington as “unacceptable.”

The struggles for the Aggies were indicative of a full-season layoff and transition into a new conference from the MEAC.

Though the Aggies’ stay in the Big South will be brief, Washington called the league “a very strong conference” that challenged his group throughout the 2021 season.

“It’s a conference you got to be prepared to play every week,” he said. “Everybody is very talented, capable of beating you on a weekly basis. So I enjoyed that. You know, you had to stay at the top of your game. You know from start to finish and from beginning to end. I enjoyed that.”