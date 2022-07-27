Jackson State super freshman Travis Hunter has inked yet another impactful NIL deal.

The five-star recruit will partner with Greenwood, a digital banking platform for Black people and entrepreneurs as part of its “Choose Black” initiative.

“By choosing Jackson State, an HBCU, over countless other options, Hunter reminded the world to ‘Choose Black’. Hunter is a pioneer on and off the field,” said Ryan Glover, Co-founder & Chairman at Greenwood. “Greenwood is honored to enter a partnership and NIL deal with Hunter. Together, we will help encourage others worldwide to choose Black businesses, schools, and causes.”

“Travis Hunter and Greenwood will continue to communicate the message of “Choose Black”. The core philosophy of this campaign and movement is to encourage people to support Black businesses, schools, and causes.”

Said Hunter: “By choosing to join forces with Greenwood, I am again highlighting the strength of the Black community in collaborating and partnering. “I want the next generation to feel empowered to make the right choices and support Black businesses and Black excellence. I’m inspired by what Greenwood is doing to support financial freedom for minorities.”

Hunter’s partnership with Greenwood is designed to create “awareness around all that fintech has to offer to his community,” the company said.