A longstanding FCS debate will be settled in the second week of September.

How would the best of the FCS fare versus the cream of the crop in Black college football?

North Carolina A&T, winners of four HBCU national championships since 2015, will match up against a North Dakota State program that has taken home four straight FCS national championships and nine overall since 2011.

On Sept. 10, the schools with square off at the Fargo Dome for a first-ever meeting — a meeting that head coach Sam Washington is looking forward to.

“I think to be the best, you have to beat the best, and we are certainly playing the best in North Dakota State,” said Washington. “We are looking forward to seeing where we measure up when playing the best.”

Do the Aggies have a shot against what has been the most dominant team in the country over the last decade?

History says maybe.

North Carolina A&T has knocked off the likes of Jacksonville State, Appalachian State, Kent State, UNC Charlotte and East Carolina in recent years.