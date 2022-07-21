Photo: Grambling State Football/Twitter

The Grambling State football contingent stole the fashion show at SWAC Media Day.

Head coach Hue Jackson, offensive lineman Tyler Thomas and defensive back Joshua Reed strolled into the Sheraton-Birmingham hotel Thursday wearing suits that received second and even third looks.

The extravagant choice of attire generated a lot of reactions on social media.

Jackson, according to The Monore News-Star, had a Dallas-based tailor create custom suits for himself and the players.

“The players had their numbers sewn on the inside of their suits and their numbers on the sleeves of their dress shirts, reporter J.T. Keith wrote. “The suit jackets were black with a yellow stripe on wide lapels outlined in yellow going down the side of the jacket, accentuated with a black-and-yellow “G.”



