The Grambling State football contingent stole the fashion show at SWAC Media Day.

Head coach Hue Jackson, offensive lineman Tyler Thomas and defensive back Joshua Reed strolled into the Sheraton-Birmingham hotel Thursday wearing suits that received second and even third looks.

The extravagant choice of attire generated a lot of reactions on social media.

Grambling’s suits are the talk of SWAC Media Day 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Quantreus J. Hayes (@IamGramblingMan) July 21, 2022

Grambling and these suit jackets sending me🤣😂 — Business Woman (@_coachwilliams) July 21, 2022

this man Hue wore a Golden suit to Media day… Boy Grambling better make some noise — B-Stro (@stromio1) July 21, 2022

Jackson, according to The Monore News-Star, had a Dallas-based tailor create custom suits for himself and the players.

“The players had their numbers sewn on the inside of their suits and their numbers on the sleeves of their dress shirts, reporter J.T. Keith wrote. “The suit jackets were black with a yellow stripe on wide lapels outlined in yellow going down the side of the jacket, accentuated with a black-and-yellow “G.”