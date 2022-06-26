The NBA Summer League has increased its HBCU presence as former Howard All-MEAC guard Kyle Foster has been invited to play for the Detroit Pistons.

He is one of three HBCU players so far who will be participating in the NBA Summer League along with Texas Southern All-SWAC center Brison Gresham who received an invite to play for the Brooklyn Nets and MEAC Player of the Year RJ Cole from Howard.

This past season, Foster led the Bison to a 16-13 overall record their first time finishing above .500 since 2001-2002.

Howard's Kyle Foster will play summer league with the Detroit Pistons, a source told ESPN. The 6'5 guard led college basketball in 3-point percentage, hitting 46% of his attempts. — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 26, 2022

Foster averaged 15.8 points and 4.1 rebounds in 29 games recording the second-highest three-point percentage in the country (46%).

In addition, his 105 three-pointers during the year led the MEAC by a landslide with the next closest player only making 64.

Foster has been keeping himself busy this offseason by playing in the HBCU All-Star Game, participating in the G-League Elite Camp, working out with the Sacramento Kings pre-draft, and signing with Lift Sports Management the same agency as 2022 number one overall NBA draft pick Paolo Banchero.

The Bison guard is looking to make history by making it to the NBA from Howard, something that has only happened twice in the league’s 75-year history.