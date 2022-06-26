Former MEAC Player of the Year and Howard guard R.J. Cole has been invited to NBA Summer League playing with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The news comes on the same day his former teammate, Kyle Foster, was invited to play with the Detroit Pistons.

Cole played his first two college seasons with the Howard Bison from 2017-2019 showing off his dynamic skill set averaging 22.5 points, 6.2 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals.

He led the MEAC in points per game, assists per game, steals per game and three-pointers made as a freshman on his way to being named MEAC Rookie of the Year.

His success continued as a sophomore, as he was named to the All-MEAC First Team and MEAC Player of the Year.

Cole was so dominant in his two years at Howard that he considered declaring for the 2019 NBA Draft. Instead, he opted to remain in college transferring to the UCONN Huskies.

This past season, Cole was named to the All-Big East team averaging 15.8 points (4th in Big East), 4.1 assists (5th in Big East) and 3.4 rebounds.

Along with his success at Howard and UCONN, the former Bison guard did the same in the 3-on-3 format winning the 3x3U national championship as a member of the Big East/A-10 team claiming the 50,000 grand prize.