Although no HBCU player was taken in the 2022 NBA Draft, there is hope for presence in the league as former Texas Southern center Brison Gresham was invited to play in the NBA Summer League for the Brooklyn Nets.

Gresham transferred to Texas Southern after playing the first four years of his college career with UMass and Houston, respectively.

In 31 games, he averaged 7.3 points, 6.9 rebounds (fourth in SWAC) and 2.3 blocks (second in SWAC) leading the Tigers to their second straight conference championship game.

The Tigers big man had a huge outing in the SWAC championship game, putting up 10 points, seven rebounds and five blocks on his way to being named to the All-SWAC Tournament team.

Gresham did not stop there, however, as he added another signature performance in the First Four round of the NCAA tournament against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. There, he finished with six points, 13 rebounds and six blocks.

In the first HBCU All-Star Game, Gresham once again put fans on notice with yet another big game totaling 12 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks.

Gresham is not the only former HBCU player getting looks from the NBA as Howard All-MEAC guard Kyle Foster recently had a pre-draft workout with the Sacramento Kings.

Currently, there is only one active HBCU alumnus on an NBA roster that being former Tennessee State forward Robert Covington who currently plays for the Los Angeles Clippers.

There has not been an HBCU player taken in the NBA Draft since Norfolk State center Kyle O’Quinn was selected in the second round in 2012.

Other than that, the last HBCU player to step foot on an NBA court was former SWAC Player of the Year Zach Lofton who played four games with the Detroit Pistons and had a brief stint in the NBA G League.