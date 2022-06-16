ATLANTA, Ga. — With sport’s regular seasons completed after a two-season hiatus due to the pandemic, the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) announced its 2021-22 SIAC Commissioner’s Cup standings. The Commissioner’s Cup symbolizes overall athletic excellence in conference-sponsored championships. Benedict will receive both men’s and women’s awards this year.

This is Benedict’s third joint Commissioner’s Cup Award.

The recipient of the Commissioner’s Cup is based on a point system, reflecting the place of finish of each team in conference play. The coveted SIAC Commissioner’s Cup is presented to the athletic department within the conference which has excelled in both men’s and women’s sports. A scoring system of 10 points for conference titles, seven for runner-up championship finishes, and four for third-place championship finishes is used to determine the all-sports standings.

Benedict paced both men’s and women’s competition during the 2021-22 season finishing with six conference titles, one runner-up title, and two third-place finishes. The Tigers claimed their championship crown in men’s cross country, men’s tennis, and men’s track and field. They finished as men’s basketball championship runner-up and in third place in the inaugural men’s volleyball championship. The Lady Tigers have crowned champions in women’s basketball, women’s tennis, and women’s track and field. The Lady Tigers also finished third in this year’s women’s cross country meet.

Spring Hill finished second in both categories with 31 points, with championship titles in men’s golf, baseball, women’s cross country, and women’s volleyball. Albany State finished third in both categories (21 total points, 29 total points), finishing with championship titles in football.

For the men’s standings, in fourth with 18 total points, the Miles’ Golden Bears edged Morehouse (14) by four points and had a lead over Central State and Savannah State, who each finished with 10 points. Edward Waters finished eighth (7), followed by Kentucky State and Tuskegee, who tied for ninth (4).

For the women’s standings, Savannah State finished fourth with 14 points for their second-place finishes in women’s basketball and women’s tennis, ahead of Tuskegee, who finished with 10 points for their softball conference title.

2021-22 SIAC Commissioner’s Cup Standings

Men’s Standings

Institution Men’s Commissioner’s Cup Benedict 41 Spring Hill 31 Albany State 21 Miles 18 Morehouse 14 Central State 10 Savannah State 10 Edward Waters^ 7 Kentucky State 4 Tuskegee 4 Clark Atlanta 0 Fort Valley State 0 Lane 0 LeMoyne-Owen 0 Allen^ 0

Women’s Standings

Insitution Women’s Commissioner’s Cup Benedict 34 Spring Hill 31 Albany State 29 Savannah State 14 Tuskegee 10 Central State 0 Clark Atlanta 0 Fort Valley State 0 Kentucky State 0 Lane 0 LeMoyne-Owen 0 Miles 0 Allen^ 0 Edward Waters^ 0

^Were not eligible for post-season contests due to NCAA transition with the exception of men’s volleyball.

Previous Commissioner’s Cup Winners

Year Men’s Champion Women’s Champion 2021-22 Benedict College Benedict College 2020-21 n/a* n/a* 2019-20 n/a* n/a* 2018-19 Albany State University, Miles College Spring Hill College 2017-18 Albany State University Albany State University 2016-17 Albany State University Benedict College 2015-16 Benedict College Benedict College 2014-15 Benedict College Benedict College 2013-14 Morehouse College Albany State University

*Award not distributed due to the cancellation of sports mid-season during Spring 2020 due to COVID-19. Due to the continued pandemic, no conference contests nor championship events were conducted during the 2020-2021 academic year.

Courtesy: SIAC