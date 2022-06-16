CHARLOTTE, NC — The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) will begin the 2022 football season with its annual Football Media Day on Tuesday, July 19 through Wednesday, July 20 at the Holiday Inn — Valley View in Roanoke, Virginia.

Each of the CIAA’s twelve head football coaches and a returning player from each school will discuss the outlook of their respective programs and expectations for the upcoming season. This year’s event will be highlighted by the release of the CIAA preseason football all-conference team along with the predicted order of finish and television schedule for the 2022 season. The circuit will also feature additional sessions for Q&A between head coaches, players, and the media. CIAA Football Media Day will open at 9 a.m. and will conclude with remarks from CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams-Parker.

“We’re excited to kick off another year of CIAA football with our annual media day event. Not only is it a great opportunity for the coaches and student-athletes to talk about their expectations for the 2022 season but it’s also a chance for them to engage the local communities of Salem, Roanoke, and the surrounding areas through our annual youth football clinic,” said Commissioner McWilliams-Parker.

As in previous years, the media day activities will also feature community service engagement as the CIAA, its head football coaches, and student-athletes will host a free youth football clinic (ages 7-13) on Tuesday, July 19 at Salem Football Stadium (1008 Texas Street, Salem, VA). The clinic will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Any media outlets interested in covering this event are welcome to attend. Those interested in participating in this year’s clinic will need to register HERE by no later than Friday, July 5th.

This year’s event will be made available on the CIAA Sports Network (https://theciaasn.com/).

Courtesy: CIAA