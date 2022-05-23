BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced seedings and opening-round matchups for the upcoming 2022 SWAC Baseball Tournament slated to be held May 25-29 at Regions Field in downtown Birmingham.

Alabama State clinched the Eastern Division No. 1 seed after completing regular season play with a 21-8 league record.

Florida A&M claimed the No. 2 seed followed by No. 3 seed Bethune-Cookman. Jackson State claimed the No. 4 seed rounding out the teams from the Eastern Division that claimed tournament berths.

In the Western Division Southern claimed the No. 1 seed after completing regular season play with a 21-9 record in league play.

Grambling State claimed the No. 2 seed while Prairie View A&M enters the tournament as the West No. 3 seed. Texas Southern clinched the No. 4 seed in the Western Division wrapping up the Western Division teams to clinch spots in the tournament.

Alabama State will face Texas Southern in the opening round of tournament action. Southern will square off against Jackson State, while Florida A&M will open the tournament versus Prairie View A&M. Grambling State will take on Bethune-Cookman completing the list of first-round matchups.

The tournament will be played in a double-elimination format with action set to start at 9 a.m. CST on Wednesday, May 25 with games slated to run through May 29th. All tournament games will be available live on the SWAC Digital Network.

The complete tournament bracket can be found at the link above. Please click here to purchase tickets for the event.

Wednesday, May 25

Game 1 — (E2) Florida A&M vs. (W3) Prairie View A&M, 9 a.m.

Game 2 — (W2) Grambling State vs. (E3) Bethune-Cookman, 12 p.m.

Game 3 — (W1) Southern vs. (E4) Jackson State, 3 p.m.

Game 4 — (E1) Alabama State vs. (W4) Texas Southern, 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 26

Game 5 — Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3, 9 a.m.

Game 6 — Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4, 12 p.m.

Game 7 — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 3, 3 p.m.

Game 8 — Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 4, 6 p.m.

Friday, May 27

Game 9 — Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 7, 9 a.m.

Game 10 — Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 8, 12 p.m.

Game 11 — Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 9, 3 p.m.

Game 12 — Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 8, 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 28 (If necessary)

Game 11b — Loser Game 11 vs. Winner Game 11, 12 p.m.

Game 12b — Loser Game 12 vs. Winner Game 12. 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 29

Game 13 — Championship Game, 12 p.m.

All times listed are Central Standard Time (CST)

Courtesy: SWAC