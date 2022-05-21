MADISON, Ala. | Alabama State dropped its regular-season finale on the road to Alabama A&M 10-7 on Saturday, ending the season as the Southwestern Athletic Conference East Division champions.

Alabama State (30-23, 21-8 SWAC) grabbed the early lead before falling behind the Bulldogs and rallying late to pull to within three. The Hornets hit the road to Regions Field in Birmingham (Ala.) as the top seed from the East in the conference tournament, with opponents and times being announced in the coming days.

Four players ended the day with multiple hits including Cristopher DeGuzman going 2-for-4 with a run scored, while Chris Lewis also finished 2-for-4 with one RBI. Jabronski Williams finished 2-for-2, while Ian Matos finished 2-for-5 with an RBI. Christian Lopez hit a home run for the Hornets, his only hit of the day.

The first of five pitchers on the day, Austin King suffered the loss after working 2.0 innings and allowing five runs (all earned) on six hits with three strikeouts.

