Lincoln University fifth-year senior Bryanna Brown is continuing to accumulate postseason accolades.

Brown, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Player of the Year and CIAA Tournament MVP, was named D2CCA Second Team All-Region, the organization announced today (March 10, 2022).

“Bry Brown has strived to become a more aggressive and complete offensive threat, which makes her one of the best two-way players on the court in any game,” said Lincoln University Head Women’s Basketball Coach Janice Washington. “I’m very happy to see that the voters in the region have taken notice of Bry’s body of work throughout the season.”

Also read: Top-seeded Lincoln (Pa.) wins first-ever CIAA women’s tournament championship

Brown leads the conference with 17.4 points per game while making league-best 2.5 three-pointers per game on a league-high 34.9 percentage. She has led the team in scoring 18 times this season and was a three-time CIAA Player of the Week honoree.

In the conference tournament, en route to leading the Lions to its first-ever CIAA championship, Brown averaged 22 points including a team-best 28 points in the title game.

Lincoln opens NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball tournament action at 5 p.m. Friday, traveling to nationally-ranked Glenville State College.

Courtesy: Lincoln University (Pa.)