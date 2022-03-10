Virginia State head football coach Reggie Barlow has resigned from his position and has accepted a job in the XFL, according to Sean Robertson of CBS Sports.

Multiple sources have told me that Reggie Barlow has resigned as #VSU (@VSU_Football) Head Football Coach! Has been at VSU since 2016 and won a @CIAAForLife Title in 2017. He went 34-16 at @VSUsports. Sources say he has accepted a job with the XFL.

The report does not specify what position Barlow has accepted in the XFL but he is the first reported coaching hire in the league’s renaissance.

Coach Barlow had been with the Virginia State Trojans since 2016 posting a 34-15 overall record and a 25-10 conference record.

This includes a 2017 season in which he led the Trojans to a perfect 10-0 record their first time finishing with an unbeaten record in school history defeating Fayetteville State to win the CIAA championship and a berth in the Division II playoffs.

Prior to his coaching career, Barlow was a standout wide receiver playing college ball with Alabama State going on to spend seven seasons in the NFL (five with the Jacksonville Jaguars).

At the end of his playing career, he returned to his alma mater in 2005 as the quarterback’s coach most notably mentoring Tavaris Jackson who went on to have an extensive NFL career himself.

He was promoted to head coach in 2007 holding that position for eight years recording a 49-42 record. The Hornets tied for the best record in their division three straight seasons and leading them to the SWAC championship game in 2010.

The XFL is preparing for its re-launch coming in February 2023 recently announcing three new front office hires.