When semi-retired driver Greg Biffle enters the track this Saturday in the NASCAR Cup Series to qualify for the Daytona 500, he will be driving the No. 44 Grambling State University/HBCU League Pass Plus Chevrolet Camero owned by New York Racing.

The racing team owned by Grambling State alum John Cohen will use Richard Childress Racing-built cars and Hendrick Motorsports engines in partnership with Urban Edge Network.

“As a product of an HBCU and an alumni of Grambling Football, I’m excited to have them on board with HBCU League Pass Plus,” said Cohen. “I want to thank Chevrolet for this great partnership along with Richard Childress Racing and Hendrick Motorsports. Without them, I’m not sure this is possible.”

Also read: Report: Grambling targeting former Baylor head coach Art Briles for offensive coordinator

Having made a handful of appearances, the team most recently appeared in 2018 for the Coca-Cola 600 with J.J. Yeley.

“Urban Edge Network, Inc., is excited to announce our relationship with black-owned NY Racing,” Todd F. Brown, CEO of Urban Edge Network, Inc., said. “John is an alumni of Grambling State University. We’re excited to bring our HBCU audience across 101 campuses into the NASCAR arena virtually and physically. We know that our fan base supports sports that reflect and invite blacks into the experience. We’re looking forward to branding and partnering with Fortune 500 companies to support this fully black-owned team as they’ve supported other NASCAR teams in the past.”