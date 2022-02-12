Morgan State head coach Tyrone Wheatley could be returning to the NFL ranks as the running backs coach for the Denver Broncos, according to On3 Sports.

In his two seasons as head coach at Morgan State, the team finished with a 5-18 overall record including a 3-10 conference record.

Wheatley is a former Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year as a running back playing for the Michigan Wolverines leading his team to two conference championships.

While at Michigan, Wheatley also took part in track & field becoming an All-American in the 110-meter hurdles.

Also read: Morgan State’s Tyrone Wheatley to coach at Senior Bowl

He then entered the NFL as the 17th overall pick in the 1995 draft to the New York Giants. He went on to play 10 seasons in the NFL with the Giants and the Oakland Raiders totaling 4,962 career rushing yards and 40 rushing touchdowns.

His coaching career began in 2007 on the high school level when he became head coach of his alma mater Robichaud high school in Michigan.

He moved on to the college ranks for the next four years as a running backs coach for Ohio Northern, Eastern Michigan, and Syracuse. After accepting his first NFL coaching job with the Buffalo Bills, Wheatley returned to Michigan to serve on the coaching staff.

His previous stop before making his way to Morgan State was with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a running backs coach.