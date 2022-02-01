ETTRICK, VA – Virginia State released its 2022 football schedule on Tuesday. The schedule features five home games against Bluefield State, St. Augustine’s University, Shaw, Bowie State, and Virginia Union.

In 2022, the Trojans will be on the road against Lenoir-Rhyne University, Livingstone College, Chowan University, Elizabeth City State University, and Lincoln University (Pa.).

Virginia State will open the 2022 season on September 3 with a Labor Day weekend matchup at Lenoir-Rhyne. It will be the teams’ third meeting.

The Trojans will open the home slate on September 10 against Bluefield State at 6:00 p.m. The scheduled matchup between the two will be the first-ever meeting.

Next, VSU begins an eight-game schedule against Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) opponents, starting with a home game against St. Augustine’s on September 17 at 6:00 p.m. followed by a road game against Livingstone in Salisbury, NC. The Trojans will start the month of October off by hosting Shaw on October 1 at 6:00 p.m.

For homecoming, Virginia State will host Bowie State on October 8 at 2:00 p.m., before taking a trip to North Carolina to face Chowan on October 15.

The next two games for the Trojans will also be on the road against Elizabeth City State on October 22 and Lincoln (Pa.) on October 29. VSU will close out the regular season with the long-time rivalry matchup against Virginia Union on November 5 for the Trojans annual senior day.

The CIAA Football Championship will be on Saturday, Nov. 12, in Salem Stadium in Salem, Virginia.

2022 Virginia State Football Schedule

September 3, 2022 (Saturday) Away Lenoir-Rhyne University September 10, 2022 (Saturday) Home Bluefield State College September 17, 2022 (Saturday) Home St. Augustine’s University September 24, 2022 (Saturday) Away Livingstone College October 1, 2022 (Saturday) Home Shaw University October 8, 2022 (Saturday) Home Bowie State University **Homecoming** October 15, 2022 (Saturday) Away Chowan University October 22, 2022 (Saturday) Away Elizabeth City State University October 29, 2022 (Saturday) Away Lincoln University (Pa.) November 5, 2022 (Saturday) Home Virginia Union University **Senior Day** November 12, 2022 (Saturday) Neutral CIAA Football Championships November 19, 2022 (Saturday) Neutral NCA Play-Offs



Courtesy: Virginia State Athletics