BATON ROUGE, La. – The Southern University football team under the direction of new Head Coach Eric Dooley released its 2022 schedule with five games being played inside A.W. Mumford Stadium beginning with the Pete Richardson Classic on Sept. 3 against Florida Memorial.

SU will then travel to LSU (Sept. 10), before making a trip to Arlington, Texas to faceoff against Texas Southern in the Arlington Football showdown. After an early bye week, the Jaguars will play host to Arkansas Pine-Bluff (Oct. 1) then a trip back to Texas to follow as they travel to play Prairie View A&M on Oct. 8.

Also read: Grambling State flips yet another Southern commitment

For the second consecutive year, the Jaguars will host Alcorn State (Oct. 15) before welcoming Virginia Lynchburg on Oct. 22 for the annual homecoming celebration.

The Jags’ next two games will be on the road against Jackson State (Oct. 29) and Florida A&M (Nov. 5) before returning to Mumford Stadium to host the Delta Devils of Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 12.

The 49th Annual Bayou Classic is scheduled for Nov. 26 as the Jaguars faceoff against Grambling State in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

2022 Southern University Football Schedule

Date Opponent Location Sept. 3, 2022 (Saturday) Florida Memorial University Baton Rouge, LA / A.W. Mumford Stadium Sept. 10, 2022 (Saturday) Louisiana State University Baton Rouge, LA Sept. 17, 2022 (Saturday) Texas Southern University Arlington, TX Oct. 1, 2022 (Saturday) University of Arkansas — Pine Bluff Baton Rouge, LA / A.W. Mumford Stadium Oct. 8, 2022 (Saturday) Prairie View A&M University Prairie View, TX / Blackshears Stadium Oct. 15, 2022 (Saturday) Alcorn State University Baton Rouge, LA / A.W. Mumford Stadium Oct. 22, 2022 (Saturday) Virginia University of Lynchburg Baton Rouge, LA / A.W. Mumford Stadium Oct. 29, 2022 (Saturday) Jackson State University Jackson, MS / Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium Nov. 5, 2022 (Saturday) Florida A&M University Tallahassee, FL Nov. 12, 2022 (Saturday) Mississippi Valley State Baton Rouge, LA / A.W. Mumford Stadium Nov. 26, 2022 (Saturday) Grambling State University New Orleans, LA

Courtesy: Southern University Athletics