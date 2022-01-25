TUSKEGEE, Ala. — Brandon Miller enjoyed a career-best performance and Miles continued its hot offensive stretch in dismantling Tuskegee 80-62 Monday night at Chappie James Arena. The Golden Bears (14-3, 9-1 SIAC West) have now won eight straight games and have taken command of the Western Division standings.

Miller, a graduate senior, set a career-high with 23 points and tied another career mark with 10 assists while adding three rebounds and two steals. He was nearly flawless from the field, making 6-of-7 shots. His only miss was on a 3-pointer, but he still drained five of those. The entire Golden Bears lineup shot the ball well, connecting on 58 percent from the field, 55 percent from 3-point land, and 70 percent from the free-throw line. That all added up to a long night for the Golden Tigers (9-9, 5-4).

The game was tied at 12 before Miles used a 12-1 run to take the lead for good. Miller bookended the barrage with 3-pointers while Yasim Hooker (14 points) filled the middle with six straight points, including a dunk. Mykayle Carter added two more 3-balls and Miller swished another as the Golden Bears made seven shots from beyond the arc in the first half en route to a 43-32 lead at the break.

Also read: South Carolina State streaking after road win at Delaware State

Tuskegee would open the second half with a bucket to get its deficit back into single digits. But Miller, Truitt Spencer (11 points) and Carter all hit from downtown on Miles’ first three field goals after halftime to put the lead at 16 points less than three minutes into the second half. When Elijah Horton (seven points) knocked down his only 3-pointer of the game with 13:49 to go, the Golden Bears led 59-38. The lead would get as high as 22 points in the second half as the Golden Bears shot 67 percent from the floor and 63 percent from beyond the 3-point stripe.

Devin Booker had 18 points and Martez Jones added 13 to lead Tuskegee. Carter had 15 points and three steals and Anthony Fairley added seven points and a game-high eight rebounds for Miles, which hosts Carver College on Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Courtesy: Miles College Athletics