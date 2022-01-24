DOVER, DE—Freshman guard Nicole Gwynn led the way with a team-high 13 points, while teammate All-MEAC performer Trinity Klock added a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds to lead SC State to their third straight league win over Delaware State in a 53-48 win Monday at Memorial Hall.

Sophomore forward Jayah Hicks tossed in 12 rebounds and four (4) rebounds, while Briauna Thompson added eight (8) rebounds in the win.

SC State led in several categories on the night in rebounding (50-39), 2nd chance points (18-4), bench points (15-0), points in the paint (14-16), and fast-break points (6-0).

Courtesy: South Carolina State Athletics