Deion Sanders has already established him as a coach who is willing to use his influence and large platform to draw attention to issues that will positively impact his players.

In his latest gesture, Sanders invited Instagram model and former Jackson State athlete Brittany Renner to address the team about the potential pitfalls of being a public figure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COACH PRIME (@deionsanders)

“It’s my responsibility as a coach to prepare my young men for any and everything on the field and off,” wrote Sanders alongside a video of the meeting on Instagram. “I brought in Brittany Renner to educate them on how the game is played between man & woman at their age & stage. The message may not be for everybody but trust me it’s for somebody.”

Also read: Deion Sanders ‘insulted’ Jackson State offense shutout of All-SWAC first-team honors

In the video, Renner, who was once a member of the Jackson State women’s soccer team, encouraged the players to recognize the responsibilities that come along with their social statuses.

“So when you reach a certain status, you can have the pick of the litter,” said Renner, who was there to warn the team about unsolicited DMs and overtures from people who may not have their best interest at heart. “The world is your oyster, you can do whatever you want. … You get to skip the line, you get privilege. People just wanna be next to you, they don’t even see you as human anymore.”

The Tigers are slated to play Prairie View on Saturday in the SWAC Championship Game in Jackson, Mississippi for the right to appear in the Celebration Bowl.