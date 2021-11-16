On Monday, Grambling State announced it was moving on from Broderick Fobbs after eight seasons amid a 2021 campaign that has been disastrous for the Tigers.

Grambling is a high-profile job and should attract quality candidates and interest from coaches around the country. Whoever assumes the position will take over a group that has the foundation in place to rebound from what has been a down period, though questions still remain about offensive production and overall depth.

Here are some coaches the Tigers might consider in the offseason:

Terry Sims — Bethune-Cookman – Head coach

Through his first five seasons as coach, Sims won a share of the MEAC championship, was named conference coach of the year, and won seven or more games four times. Though 2021 has been unkind to the Wildcats in the program’s transition to the SWAC, Sims has proven that he can build and maintain a competitive program when examining his full body of work.

Quinton Morgan – Langston – Head coach

Morgan, who is a Southern alum, has led the Langston program to a 45-11 record and three conference championships, including the inaugural Sooner Athletic Conference title. Under Morgan’s leadership, Langston has won 90% of its conference games since he took over as head coach in 2015.

T.C. Taylor – Jackson State – Offensive coordinator

Taylor, who returned to this alma mater to join the offensive staff in 2019, was named interim head coach when the school parted ways with then-head coach John Hendrick. Taylor was considered a strong candidate for the job before the school ultimately hired Deion Sanders. This fall, Sanders named Taylor the team’s offensive coordinator. Since taking over in that role, the Tigers offense has averaged nearly 40 points per game.

Jerry Mack – Tennessee – Running backs coach

He compiled a 31-15 record during his time at North Carolina Central and was named the 2016 HBCU Football Coach of the Year. He also was instrumental in transforming offenses at Jackson State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff during his time in the SWAC.

KJ Black – Florida A&M – Co-offensive coordinator/Quarterbacks coach

Arguably the most prolific passer in Prairie View football history, Black is in his second season as the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Black was the guiding force behind the success of 2019 MEAC Offensive Player of the Year Ryan Stanley. Prior to his current stint at Florida A&M, Black helped develop quarterbacks Jerry Lovelocke and De’Auntre Smiley to career seasons from 2011-2014.

Vincent Dancy – Mississippi Valley State – Head coach

No coach in college football has done more with less than Dancy. Though the Delta Devils haven’t had a winning season in his four seasons in Itta Bena, it is hard to not notice the incremental improvements the program has made since he was named coach in 2018. In 2021 alone, Mississippi Valley State — though it is constrained by roster depth issues — has been competitive in each of its 10 games, including being involved in one-possession fourth quarter battles against the likes of Alcorn State, Florida A&M, and Jackson State.