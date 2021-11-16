Shortly after Grambling State announced that it had parted ways with head football coach Broderick Fobbs on Monday, a former GSU football assistant took to social media to express his displeasure of Fobbs’ departure.

Michael Armstrong, who served as Director of Football Operations and Recruiting Coordinator at Grambling from 2016-2021, posted details of the conditions Fobbs had to endure during his eight seasons at GSU’s head coach.

Currently serving as the Director of Football and Recruiting Operations at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, Armstrong posted the following on his Facebook page:

Grambling State let go of their only source of consistency today. A man who brought faith, values, and loyalty to the football program. He could have left after the 2017 season when he had the opportunity, but he stayed and remained loyal. He took over a program that was in shambles and built it with love and passion. During his time there they went through 4 presidents, 5 athletic directors, 5 compliance directors, 4 sports information directors, little to no academic support, terrible facilities, minimal funding, and he still found a way to compete and win. How he was able to have any success with all the inconsistency around him is nothing short of amazing. Over 50 wins, 2 conference championships, one HBCU national championship, 3x coach of the year….but that was all of the least importance to him. He ended every practice telling his players that he loved them. And to remember that Christ came, died, and was resurrected for them. He held bible study for his staff weekly. Morning worship services for his players on Game Day. Etiquette classes each semester to help his players learn and grow. He not only coached the game, but he led the players through life– a true leader and role model. Coach Fobbs and his family deserved better–this is how you repay him? Shame on you Grambling State University!! Good luck trying to fill those shoes.

In eight seasons at Grambling under Fobbs’ leadership, the Tigers went 54-32 overall.