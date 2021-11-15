All 12 of the SWAC’s head football coaches were present for the weekly press conference recorded on Monday, Nov. 15.
Order of appearance:
0:00 – Connell Maynor – Alabama A&M
10:00 – Travis Pearson – Alabama State
14:57 – Fred McNair – Alcorn State
27:47 – Terry Sims – Bethune-Cookman
36:10 – Willie Simmons – Florida A&M
52:48 – Broderick Fobbs – Grambling State
46:02 – Doc Gamble – Arkansas-Pine Bluff
1:00:14 – Vincent Dancy – Mississippi Valley State
1:09:42 – Eric Dooley – Prairie View A&M
1:20:31 – Jason Rollins – Southern University
1:30:09 – Clarence McKinney – Texas Southern
1:35:49 – Deion Sanders – Jackson State
SWAC scores from Week 11
Saturday, November 13
Bethune-Cookman 31, Grambling State 14
Mississippi Valley State 44, Alabama State 31
Florida A&M 37, Arkansas Pine-Bluff 7
Alcorn State 31, Prairie View A&M 29
Alabama A&M 52, Texas Southern 49
Jackson State 21, Southern 17