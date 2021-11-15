All 12 of the SWAC’s head football coaches were present for the weekly press conference recorded on Monday, Nov. 15.

Order of appearance:

0:00 – Connell Maynor – Alabama A&M

10:00 – Travis Pearson – Alabama State

14:57 – Fred McNair – Alcorn State

27:47 – Terry Sims – Bethune-Cookman

36:10 – Willie Simmons – Florida A&M

52:48 – Broderick Fobbs – Grambling State

46:02 – Doc Gamble – Arkansas-Pine Bluff

1:00:14 – Vincent Dancy – Mississippi Valley State

1:09:42 – Eric Dooley – Prairie View A&M

1:20:31 – Jason Rollins – Southern University

1:30:09 – Clarence McKinney – Texas Southern

1:35:49 – Deion Sanders – Jackson State

SWAC scores from Week 11

Saturday, November 13

Bethune-Cookman 31, Grambling State 14

Mississippi Valley State 44, Alabama State 31

Florida A&M 37, Arkansas Pine-Bluff 7

Alcorn State 31, Prairie View A&M 29

Alabama A&M 52, Texas Southern 49

Jackson State 21, Southern 17