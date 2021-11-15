One highly ranked team fell over the weekend in the latest edition of the Ultimate HBCU Sports Football Poll that created a minor shakeup in the rankings.
|Rank
|Team
|Prev Rank
|Record
|1
|Jackson State
|1
|9-1
|2
|Florida A&M
|3
|8-2
|3
|Bowie State
|4
|10-1
|4
|Prairie View
|2
|7-2
|5
|Albany State
|6
|9-1
|6
|Alabama A&M
|9
|6-3
|7
|Savannah State
|10
|5-3
|8
|Alcorn State
|16
|6-4
|9
|Norfolk State
|8
|6-4
|10
|Fayetteville State
|6
|8-1
|11
|Miles
|9
|6-5
|12
|Kentucky State
|13
|6-3
|13
|Virginia Union
|14
|5-4
|14
|Chowan
|15
|6-3
|15
|South Carolina State
|11
|5-5
|16
|North Carolina Central
|24
|5-5
|17
|North Carolina A&T
|23
|5-5
|18
|Tennessee State
|12
|5-5
|19
|Delaware State
|NR
|5-5
|20
|Southern
|16
|4-6
|21
|Lane
|19
|6-4
|22
|Hampton
|NR
|5-5
|23
|Shaw
|18
|6-4
|24
|Langston
|20
|7-3
|25
|Bluefield State
|22
|4-3