Photo: Bowie State Athletics

One highly ranked team fell over the weekend in the latest edition of the Ultimate HBCU Sports Football Poll that created a minor shakeup in the rankings.

Rank Team Prev Rank Record
1 Jackson State 1 9-1
2 Florida A&M 3 8-2
3 Bowie State 4 10-1
4 Prairie View 2 7-2
5 Albany State 6 9-1
6 Alabama A&M 9 6-3
7 Savannah State 10 5-3
8 Alcorn State 16 6-4
9 Norfolk State 8 6-4
10 Fayetteville State 6 8-1
11 Miles 9 6-5
12 Kentucky State 13 6-3
13 Virginia Union 14 5-4
14 Chowan 15 6-3
15 South Carolina State 11 5-5
16 North Carolina Central 24 5-5
17 North Carolina A&T 23 5-5
18 Tennessee State 12 5-5
19 Delaware State NR 5-5
20 Southern 16 4-6
21 Lane 19 6-4
22 Hampton NR 5-5
23 Shaw 18 6-4
24 Langston 20 7-3
25 Bluefield State 22 4-3


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here