DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Senior Day saw the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats snap their eight-game losing streak with a resounding 35-31 SWAC victory before 3,673 at Daytona Stadium Saturday afternoon.

LaDarrian Wilson’s 3-yard run with 12:27 remaining and two fourth-quarter defensive stops helped the Wildcats (1-8 overall, 1-5 SWAC) overcome a 476-335 Alcorn State (5-4, 4-2 SWAC) total yard advantage.

B-CU was down 17-7 at halftime and was down 24-14 and 31-21 before rallying. Alcorn State ran 77 offensive plays to B-CU’s 55.

Shannon Patrick threw for 210 yards and two touchdowns while engineering the comeback.

He hit Dylan Lee for an 81-yard strike to start the second half as Bethune-Cookman closed to 17-14. After an Alcorn State touchdown, Que’Shaun Byrd returned the ensuing kickoff 94 yards to bring the Wildcats back to within 24-21.

B-CU answered another Braves score when Kemari Averett caught a 33-yarder from Patrick with 1:46 remaining in the third quarter for his second touchdown.

Averett finished with 92 yards and also scored the first Wildcat touchdown, a 31-yarder from Devin Black in the first quarter after the Wildcats recovered a fumble Braves punt.

Aaron Thompson, who helped the Wildcats seal the game with 18 yards on the final drive, led the Wildcat rushers with 36 yards on seven carries. Wilson’s five-yard run on third down in the game’s final minute allowed B-CU to run out the clock.

Untareo Johnson had 15 tackles while Caleb Sutherland added 10, including a key-fourth quarter sack, to pace the defense. Omari Hill-Robinson also had a fourth-quarter interception

Stadford Anderson rushed for 115 yards and three touchdowns for Alcorn State.

