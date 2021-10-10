MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama State jumped out to an early two-touchdown lead in the first half and held off UAPB in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) action, winning 35-15 on homecoming on a day that the Hornets celebrated the 1991 HBCU National Champions 30th anniversary.

Alabama State (3-2, 2-1 SWAC) drove the ball down the field on their first drive behind freshman Myles Crawley before the drive ended on downs due to a bad snap. However, after forcing a turnover, the Hornets took just one play to get on the board when Crawley hit Jeremiah Hixon for a 30-yard touchdown pass with 9:11 to play in the first quarter.

They added another score with 4:46 to play in the half when the duo hooked up for the second time ending a nine-play, 76-yard drive with a 51-yard touchdown reception for a 14-0 halftime lead.

After allowing a field goal to trim the score to 14-3, Alabama State answered with the third touchdown pass of the day from Crawley – this one from 43 yards out to Ezra Gray that ended a nine-play, 85-yard drive for a 21-3 lead. They added to that lead when Crawley pitched his fourth touchdown pass of the day to E’Shawn Mayes – his first career touchdown – for a 28-3 lead.

UAPB added a pair of scores to trim the lead to 28-15, however, Keenan Isaac put the finishing touches on the game with a 37-yard onside kick recovery for his first career touchdown and the final margin.

The Hornets were able to hold on to the football for nearly 37 minutes in the victory against the defending SWAC West Division champions.

Courtesy: Alabama State Athletics