The top of the Ultimate HBCU Sports Football Poll remains relatively unchanged after Week 6, but several newcomers make their debut in the rankings after securing big wins over the weekend.

Rank Team Prev Rank Record 1 Jackson State 1 4-1 2 Prairie View 2 4-1 3 Alcorn State 3 3-2 4 North Carolina A&T 7 3-2 5 Langston 6 5-0 6 Bowie State 8 5-1 7 Florida A&M 9 3-2 8 Savannah State 10 5-1 9 Chowan 5 5-1 10 Norfolk State 11 3-2 11 Alabama State 14 3-2 12 Bluefield State 13 3-1 13 Alabama A&M 4 3-2 14 Fayetteville State 18 4-1 15 Albany State 19 5-1 16 Delaware State 24 3-3 17 Fort Valley State NR 4-2 18 Tennessee State 22 2-3 19 Kentucky State NR 3-3 20 Southern 12 2-3 21 Lane NR 4-2 22 Virginia Union NR 3-3 23 Benedict NR 3-3 24 Mississippi Valley State NR 2-3 25 Howard NR 2-4