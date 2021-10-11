The top of the Ultimate HBCU Sports Football Poll remains relatively unchanged after Week 6, but several newcomers make their debut in the rankings after securing big wins over the weekend.
|Rank
|Team
|Prev Rank
|Record
|1
|Jackson State
|1
|4-1
|2
|Prairie View
|2
|4-1
|3
|Alcorn State
|3
|3-2
|4
|North Carolina A&T
|7
|3-2
|5
|Langston
|6
|5-0
|6
|Bowie State
|8
|5-1
|7
|Florida A&M
|9
|3-2
|8
|Savannah State
|10
|5-1
|9
|Chowan
|5
|5-1
|10
|Norfolk State
|11
|3-2
|11
|Alabama State
|14
|3-2
|12
|Bluefield State
|13
|3-1
|13
|Alabama A&M
|4
|3-2
|14
|Fayetteville State
|18
|4-1
|15
|Albany State
|19
|5-1
|16
|Delaware State
|24
|3-3
|17
|Fort Valley State
|NR
|4-2
|18
|Tennessee State
|22
|2-3
|19
|Kentucky State
|NR
|3-3
|20
|Southern
|12
|2-3
|21
|Lane
|NR
|4-2
|22
|Virginia Union
|NR
|3-3
|23
|Benedict
|NR
|3-3
|24
|Mississippi Valley State
|NR
|2-3
|25
|Howard
|NR
|2-4
FAMU should be ranked much higher. 1 point loss to JSU.