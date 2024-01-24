Another account of events has emerged in the Florida A&M women’s bowling saga.

Current Rattlers bowler Eva Holmes took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon to dispute claims by dismissed teammate Shamoria Johnson against head coach Capri Howard and the athletic department.

Holmes alleged that disrespectful behavior played a part in what has been labeled as abuse of authority by the parents of players no longer on the team.

Johnson claimed that she was dismissed from the team by Howard because she chose to prioritize academics over bowling obligations.

“Yes, academics is (or should be) a high priority,” Holmes wrote, “And yes, people quit the team. However, the reasoning behind it all is not accurate as certain individuals are being downplayed to portray the victim.”

Holmes went on to say, “On several different occasions, there were disrespectful emails sent from player to coach with all of us cc’d as an audience to witness. From the very beginning, minds were made up that no one was going to respect the coach.”

The Tallahassee Democrat reported that Johnson was described by Howard as disrespectful and “a cancer to the team” after being removed from a Dec. 1 practice.

Holmes referenced Howard’s inexperience and youth as a reason for the alleged disrespect. The FAMU bowling coach is a 2021 graduate of Jackson State University.

Holmes added that Howard never had a chance to replicate the success of North Carolina field hockey coach Erin Matson, who went from winning championships as a player to the 2023 NCAA title as a coach at just 23 years old.

“It’s unfortunate that even after the situation took place, people still are unable to learn, grow, accept and move on from it,” Holmes wrote, encouraging her dismissed teammates to “Take accountability and learn from your actions. Tell the entire truth because ignorance is bliss, but it is also dangerous.”