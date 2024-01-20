You might also like

After a former Florida A&M bowler made headlines with accusations of being forced to choose between athletics and academics, the school’s athletic director has responded.

FAMU released a statement from Tiffani-Dawn Sykes on X, formerly known as Twitter, responding to Shamoria Johnson’s claim that her scholarship was pulled by head coach Capri Howard when Johnson wanted to be excused to study for final exams.



In the statement, Sykes said Johnson’s dismissal was supported by NCAA rules.

“In December of 2023, Coach Howard dismissed a student from the bowling team for reasons supported by the NCAA bylaws,” she wrote.”Though it’s always challenging to see our student-athletes dismissed, I support the decision by Coach Howard as the proper procedures were taken before dismissal.”

Johnson said in an interview with Roland Martin that several bowlers walked out with her in protest of Howard’s decision. Sykes says those athletes will still have their financial aid for the remainder of the spring semester.