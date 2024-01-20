Zaay Green went off for a triple-double to lead the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff past the Florida A&M Rattlers 85-62 at home Saturday.

The forward had 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists in her best game as a Golden Lion this season.

In addition to Green’s triple-double, the Golden Lions (8-9, 3-1) were led by Maori Davenport, who put up a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and by Maya Peat, who tacked on 16 points and two blocks.

UAPB took advantage of great ball movement in Saturday’s game, piling up 23 assists on 32 made field goals. Green’s 11 assists led the distribution list for the Golden Lions, and Coriah Beck also added six assists of her own.

The UAPB defense was effective at taking away the basketball in Saturday’s game, forcing 25 Florida A&M turnovers while committing 17. Those takeaways turned into 33 points on the other end of the floor. Davenport’s five steals led the way individually for the Golden Lions.



After playing to a 4-4 tie early in the game, UAPB went on a 7-0 run with 6:36 left in the first quarter, culminating in a bucket from Davenport, to take an 11-4 lead. The Golden Lions then lost some of that lead but still entered the quarter break with a 13-11 advantage. UAPB did most of its first quarter damage in the paint, scoring 12 of its 13 points close to the basket.

Florida A&M fought back to tie the game at 13-13 before UAPB went on a 12-0 run starting at the 9:03 mark in the second period, highlighted by a three from Kaila Walker, to take a 25-13 lead. The Rattlers cut into that lead, but the Golden Lions still enjoyed a 35-32 advantage heading into halftime. UAPB forced five Florida A&M turnovers in the period and turned them into nine points.

UAPB wasted no time building on its lead, going on a 6-0 run, punctuated by a basket from Jelissa Reese, to expand its lead further to 41-32 with 8:03 to go in the third. Before the conclusion of the third period, the Rattlers had cut into that lead somewhat, but the Golden Lions still entered the fourth quarter with a 59-51 edge. UAPB played well near the basket, scoring 14 of its 24 points in the paint.

UAPB kept widening that lead, expanding it to 65-54 before going on a 10-0 run, finished off by Green’s jumper, to grow the lead to 75-54 with 3:15 to go in the contest. The Golden Lions kept expanding the margin and coasted the rest of the way for the 85-62 win. UAPB took advantage of nine Florida A&M turnovers in the quarter, scoring 13 points off of those takeaways.

