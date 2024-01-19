You might also like

Tennessee State hockey registers another first.

The soon-to-be HBCU hockey program reportedly received a commitment from its first-ever signee.

Xavier Abel, a well-traveled amateur player, committed to the team and was in attendance at Thursday’s Tennessee State men’s basketball game, sitting in a section with athletics director Mikki Allen.

The Chicago native last played at Drury University of the ACHA division, where he appeared in 34 games between the 2022-23 season and the 2023-24 season and accounted for 12 goals (three game-winning goals), six assists and 18 points.

The 5-10, 155-pound forward also played for the Las Vegas Thunderbirds in the USPH Premier League.