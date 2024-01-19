The ninth-ranked Benedict College Tigers dropped their second game in a row, as Morehouse College held Benedict to a season-low 69 points in a 76-69 victory on Thursday night in SIAC men’s basketball action.

In a battle for the top spot in the SIAC Eastern Division, the Maroon Tigers broke a tie score with five unanswered points in the final two minutes to pull out the victory.

Benedict falls to 13-2 overall on the season and 7-2 in the SIAC. Morehouse improves to 10-5 overall and 8-1 in the SIAC.

Benedict held Morehouse to 36.3 percent shooting, but the Maroon Tigers had a 39-29 rebounding advantage, including a 16-6 advantage in offensive rebounds. Both teams struggled from 3-point range. Benedict was 9-of-34 (26.5 percent), while Morehouse was 4-for-20 (20 percent).

The game was close the entire way. Morehouse had as much as an eight-point lead in the first half, but Benedict was able to cut the lead to 33-32 at the half.

In the second half, Benedict had its largest lead after a layup by Marshaun West gave the Tigers a 54-50 lead with 10:14 to play. Benedict had a 59-58 lead with 7:09 to play after a 3-pointer by Brandon Beidleman, but Morehouse scored the next seven points. Benedict scored the next six points to tie the contest at 65 after a pair of dunks by Asanti Price and a layup by Tim Moore.

Price led Benedict with 19 points, while Moore added 18 points. West chipped in 12 points.

