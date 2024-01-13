A late surge down the stretch enabled Howard to defeat Maryland Eastern Shore 72-61 to get their second home win of the season.

The first half was a back-and-forth affair with nine lead changes and six ties. Howard took a 31-29 lead into halftime on a pair of Marcus Dockery free throws, as he was fouled as time expired.

The Bison outscored the 17-8 in the first 4:19 of the second half, taking their first double-digit lead when Seth Towns connected on a three-pointer.

Seven consecutive points from the Hawks quickly trimmed the lead to four points, the last of which came on a jumper from Troy Hupstead, at 48-44 at the 12:51 mark of the half. Howard extended their advantage to ten points at 58-48 on another three from Towns with 9:22 left in the contest. Eastern Shore clawed their way back in the game, slicing the Bison lead to 59-56 on a short jumper from Dionte Johnson with 4:56 remaining. Howard outscored Eastern Shore 13-5, as the Hawks missed all four field goal attempts and committed three turnovers down the stretch.

Bryce Harris led three Howard players in double figures with 20 points and seven rebounds on an efficient 7-13 from the field. Marcus Dockery added 17 points and four rebounds, while Seth Towns chipped in 12 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

In a losing effort, Troy Hempstead led Eastern Shore with 19 points and was their only player in double figures.

The Bison, 7-11, 2-1, will look to push their winning streak to 3 when they take on Morehouse at home in the MLK Day Classic.